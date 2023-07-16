Iran slams West media double standards over covering protests

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed that the strikes and demonstrations in the Occupied lands are continuing for several months and the Zionist regime is repressing the protestors using the most modern means of violence.

He added that the Israeli regime is hiding the number of protestors who were killed, injured, and detained in the protests.

The Western media, turning a blind eye to repression and violence against protesters, portray these protests as a symbol of false democracy in the occupied Palestinian territories, he added.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman also strongly criticized the Western media for covering the smallest gathering in a non-united country of the West under the pretext of defending the freedom of expression and describing the turmoil, chaos, violence, and destruction as protest and revolution.

"For many years, the occupying and criminal Zionists tried to portray their fake regime as the most democratic entity in West Asia," Kan'ani said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

He said the Zionist dictators are now handling the upheaval with an "iron fist."

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets across the occupied territories on Saturday for the 28th straight week in protest at Israeli regimes' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right cabinet and its destructive policies.

MP