Iran expects Russia to rectify stance over trio islands

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers held at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard stressed that considering the strategic relations between Tehran and Moscow and the SCO charter regarding respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member countries, the Iranian seriously expect Moscow to rectify its position.

During the sixth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and the Russian Federation that was held in Moscow on Monday, the ministers in a statement raised the issue of reaching a peaceful solution to the matter of Iran's trio islands.

Reacting to the statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Tuesday emphasized that the three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa belong to Iran forever, adding that issuing such statements is against the friendly relations between Iran and its neighbors. The Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday and was informed about Iran's protest over the statement's content of the statement.

Tehran has always stressed that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable and eternal parts of the Iranian territory.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric hailed the glorious presence of millions of Iranians at the 10-km Eid al-Ghadir celebration party in Tehran.

The Iranian capital carnival dubbed the "Ten-kilometer Celebration Party" for Eid al-Ghadir was held Friday night between Tehran's two main squares, Imam Hossein Square and Azadi Square. Iranian interior minister said that 3 million people attended the celebration ceremony.

MP/5836078