  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2022, 4:15 PM

'Trio Persian Gulf islands' ownership documents issued

'Trio Persian Gulf islands' ownership documents issued

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The legal and definitive ownership of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa in Hormozgan province has been issued in the name of the Iranian government, the Spokesman of Iran's Judiciary announced Tuesday.

Speaking in a Tuesday presser, the Spokesman of Iran's Judiciary Masoud Setayeshi spoke about Iran's sovereignty over its three islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf.

In order to protect the national interests of the country and stabilize ownership of the trio of Persian Gulf islands, effective and decisive measures have been taken through the Real Estate Registration Organization of Iran, the Iranian Judiciary official said.

Definitive ownership documents of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa in Hormozgan province have been issued in the name of the Iranian government.

Demarcation of the boundary line between the Persian Gulf Trio Islands and the Oman Sea is one of the priorities of the Iranian Judicial system and the Real Estate Registration Organization.

Tehran has always stressed that the three Iranian islands of Bu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable and eternal parts of the Iranian territory.

RHM/IRN84886008

News Code 191380
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191380/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News