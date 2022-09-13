'Trio Persian Gulf islands' ownership documents issued

Speaking in a Tuesday presser, the Spokesman of Iran's Judiciary Masoud Setayeshi spoke about Iran's sovereignty over its three islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf.

In order to protect the national interests of the country and stabilize ownership of the trio of Persian Gulf islands, effective and decisive measures have been taken through the Real Estate Registration Organization of Iran, the Iranian Judiciary official said.

Definitive ownership documents of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa in Hormozgan province have been issued in the name of the Iranian government.

Demarcation of the boundary line between the Persian Gulf Trio Islands and the Oman Sea is one of the priorities of the Iranian Judicial system and the Real Estate Registration Organization.

Tehran has always stressed that the three Iranian islands of Bu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable and eternal parts of the Iranian territory.

