Persian Gulf oil belongs to Iran, its neighbors: Tangsiri

Three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf have a strategic and special role, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said, adding that the Greater Tunb is the first island located at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

There is an international waterway in the Persian Gulf, but there is no international water, he said.

Persian Gulf oil belongs to Iran and its neighbors, he emphasized.

Today, the Iranian navy forces strongly warn the enemies who approach the Persian Gulf water so that they change the route, he said, adding, "We are victorious in this unequal battle against our enemies, and we will not give up preserving the interests of the Iranian nation."

RHM/