Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 3

Kayhan:
FM says sending ambassador to Sweden halted
Kan'ani calls on French government, police to avoid violence
Intelligence ministry says prosecuting terrorists beyond Iran borders on agenda
Army Ground Forces showcase achievements
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Scholz says racism reality in Germany
OIC holds emergency meeting over Qur'an desecration in Sweden
Asr-e Iranian:
Iran to officially become SCO member on Independence Day
Azarbaijan:
Iran files suit in ICJ against Canada
Albanian PM warns MKO terrorists
100,000 foreign students studying in Iran
Afkar:
Iran halts process of sending envoy to Sweden
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
Maximum pressure project on Iran oil officially fails
Pishro:
Parl. speaker says enemy after weakening IRGC through assassinations, spying, explosions
Iran ready to develop economic cooperation with Lebanon
Javan:
Prosection of terrorists continues beyond the borders
MNA
Your Comment