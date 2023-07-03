Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 3

Kayhan:

FM says sending ambassador to Sweden halted

Kan'ani calls on French government, police to avoid violence

Intelligence ministry says prosecuting terrorists beyond Iran borders on agenda

Army Ground Forces showcase achievements

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Scholz says racism reality in Germany

OIC holds emergency meeting over Qur'an desecration in Sweden

Asr-e Iranian:

Iran to officially become SCO member on Independence Day

Azarbaijan:

Iran files suit in ICJ against Canada

Albanian PM warns MKO terrorists

100,000 foreign students studying in Iran

Afkar:

Iran halts process of sending envoy to Sweden

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Maximum pressure project on Iran oil officially fails

Pishro:

Parl. speaker says enemy after weakening IRGC through assassinations, spying, explosions

Iran ready to develop economic cooperation with Lebanon

Javan:

Prosection of terrorists continues beyond the borders

