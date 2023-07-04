  1. Politics
China cancels planned trip by EU's Borrell

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – China has cancelled a trip by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell scheduled for next week, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.

No reasons were given for the cancellation, which comes as Europe seeks to reduce the risks created by its close economic relationship with China, which Brussels has dubbed an "economic competitor and a systemic rival". 

"Unfortunately, we were informed by the Chinese counterparts that the envisaged dates next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives," spokesperson Nabila Massrali told Reuters in a written statement on Tuesday.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Borrell was due to visit Beijing on July 10 to meet his Chinese counterpart and discuss "strategic issues" including human rights and Ukraine's war, the EU's ambassador to China said on Sunday.

This is the second time this year that Borrell's trip was cancelled. He could not come in April after testing positive for COVID-19.

