US extraterritorial sanctions against international laws

Actually, the word "sanctions" does not exist in any European treaties. The phrase used is "restrictive measures", Borrell said in an interview with Strait Times.

"We restrict some actions, like buying Russian gas and selling Russia the electronics it needs to produce arms. That's the least we could have done," Borrell said, referring to sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow.

"But there is a big difference between our restrictive measures and those taken by the United States. Our measures are not extraterritorial. We cannot ask an Indonesian company to conform to our laws. The Americans can - everybody must comply with their sanctions. We consider that to be against international law. We don't believe in imposing our laws on third countries. So, we cannot prevent Indian companies from buying Russian oil - and they are doing it," he added.

RHM/PR