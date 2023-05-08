Iran-IAEA cooperation gained momentum recently: EU's Borrell

In a Twitter post on Monday, Borrell said that he had held a phone conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

According to the EU official, the two sides discussed the cooperation between Iran and the Agency during the conversation.

Stating that the Tehran-IAEA cooperation has gained momentum recently, Borrel said that he called on Iran to continue this trend.

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani stressed that Iran's serious policy is to resolve problems and misunderstandings with the agency.

"Iran is moving according to the road map that was reached during Grossi's trip to Tehran, and in this framework, executive and operational measures have been defined and we are moving forward," he emphasized.

Borrell further stressed that he has called on Iran not to support Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Borrell made the remarks while Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they support no side in the Ukraine war and call on both sides of the conflict to resolve the problems through political means.

Furthermore, the EU official, by making interventionist statements, said that he has strongly condemned the execution of a Swedish-Iranian national terrorist Habib Chaab and asked Iran not to execute the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd who is a terrorist group ringleader.

Senior Iranian diplomat Nasser Kan'ani recently said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not ask for permission from anyone in the path of confronting terrorism and executing justice against terrorists.

Jamshid Sharmahd’s death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court after the top court had found “no reason or evidence” to reverse the ruling for the terrorist ringleader.

In February, the Judiciary sentenced Iranian citizen Sharmahd, who also holds German citizenship, to death on charges of "corruption on earth” by planning and orchestrating a series of terrorist acts against the Islamic Republic.

Sharmahd, a US resident, was the ringleader of the Tondar (Thunder) terrorist outfit. He was accused of planning a series of attacks, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, Fars Province, which killed 14 people and wounded hundreds.

Sharmahd and his Tondar group were also behind a 2010 terrorist bombing at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in the Iranian capital, which left several people injured.

The 67-year-old was also accused of working with US intelligence and spying on Iran's ballistic missile program.

MNA