"Recent negotiations with European side constructive"

Amir-Abdollahian and Borrell discussed the latest international and regional developments and relations between Europe and Iran in a phone call on Tuesday.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for Europe to tackle seriously and effectively different forms of Islamophobia and strongly condemned the insulting move done in Sweden against Islamic sanctities and the Holy Quran, saying that it was a blatant affront to the feelings of Muslims in throughout the world.

He called the role of the EU foreign policy chief and his deputy Enrique Mora constructive, adding, "The new European Union's envoy in the region, who was previously the foreign minister of Italy, has constructive relations with us and we hope that he will assist the process of positive engagement between Iran and Europe."

Regarding the developments in Ukraine, Amir-Abdollahian said that "Iran has always been a supporter of peace and stability in the world, including Ukraine, and given that, Tehran believes that stopping the war is only possible through political initiatives."

Josep Borrell, for his part, welcomed the ongoing cooperation and negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and assessed the continuation of that cooperation as useful and positive.

The top EU diplomat further noted that "Insulting the Holy Quran is not the European Union's stance, and any insult and action against religions is completely condemned by the the bloc."

Borrell said about the talks to remove sanctions on Iran, "The JCPOA and maintaining its structure, as well as the continuation of constructive negotiations on the one hand and the process of normalizing relations between Tehran and Riyadh on the other hand, are important for the EU."

