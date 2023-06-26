EU agrees 3.5 bn euro boost in military aid to Ukraine

EU sources last week said the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell had asked governments to raise the financial ceiling on the European Peace Facility (EPF), which has already allocated some 4.6 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"Today's decision will again ensure that we have the funding to continue delivering concrete military support to our partners' armed forces," Borrell said in a statement.

The EPF, established in 2021, was conceived for the EU to help developing countries buy military equipment. But the 27-member union quickly decided to use it also to get weapons to Ukraine after Russia's special operation in February last year.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with financial and military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022.

The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kyiv.

