Bomb explosion kills 2 Turkish forces in N Iraq

The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement that a bomb exploded in northern Iraq and injured two Turkish forces.

The Turkish Ministry added two Turkish soldiers died after being transferred to the hospital.

According to the statement, the bomb explosion was carried out by the PKK group.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country's airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

On April 18, 2022, Turkey launched a 'Claw-Lock' operation against PKK hideouts and bases in northern Iraq. Turkey uses fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against the country.

Turkey has carried out most of its attacks in the Sinjar region and in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.

