Turkish army officer killed in northern Iraq: MoD

The Turkish army force was injured during an explosion incident in the north of Iraq.

He lost his life after being transferred to the hospital, according to the Turkish defense ministry.

Earlier in July, the Turkish defense ministry announced that two military forces were killed in clashes in northern Iraq. The two Turkish forces were killed after being shot by PKK forces during the country's Claw-Lock operation in the north of Iraq. Two other Turkish troops were also injured in the same operation and were transferred to the hospital.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country's airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

On April 18, 2022, Turkey launched a 'Claw-Lock' operation against PKK hideouts and bases in northern Iraq. Turkey uses fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against the country.

Turkey has carried out most of its attacks in the Sinjar region and in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.

