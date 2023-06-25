Turkish fighter jets conduct airstrikes in Erbil province

According to Baghdad Al-Youm, Turkish fighter jets bombarded a mountainous area in Erbil province in the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.

Turkish aircraft bombarded "Berbzin Mount" which is located in the Broadost region in Erbil province earlier today on Sunday, according to local Iraqi sources.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or material damages as a result of the airstrikes.

The Iraqi sources also announced on Saturday that Turkish warplanes or drones bombarded Mount Matin and Naheel region in Amedi Distrcit in Dohuk province in northern Iraq.

Local sources cited residents in those areas as saying that the airstrikes took place at 12:15 Erbil local time on Saturday and targeted the Metin mountain range and the mountainous areas behind Blafa village.

The Turkish fighters also bombed the Metin and Kare mountain ranges in Amedi District on June 3.

Turkey conducts airstrikes on areas in northern Iraq in its alleged campaign against the PKK. The Iraqi government has condemned Turkish military operations on its soil as violating its national sovereignty.

It is also said that the Turkish military has created dozens of bases in northern Iraq without Baghdad's approval.

MNA/5819580