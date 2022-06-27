  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2022, 11:41 AM

Five PKK, YPG members killed in northern Syria, Turkey says

Five PKK, YPG members killed in northern Syria, Turkey says

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Issuing a statement on Monday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said that five members of PKK and YPG were killed in an operation in northern Syria.

Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced in a statement on Monday that five elements belonging to the People's Defense Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been killed in Northern Syria.

According to the statement, the elements were killed in operation areas of Olive Branch and Spring of Peace while plotting a terrorist attack.

The statement also stressed that the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria will continue with determination and without interruption.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq, which is neighboring Syria, have long been violating the country's airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against Turkey.

RHM/IRN84803009

News Code 188460
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188460/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News