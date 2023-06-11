The document was published on the Ukrainian president’s website on Sunday and slaps sanctions on 178 individuals, including all the ten incumbent judges of Russia’s Constitutional Court and its Chairman Valery Zorkin, TASS reported.

Kyiv’s new blacklist also includes judges from Russian regions, with most of them from the Republic of Crimea.

The restrictions envisage blocking assets and banning their withdrawal from Ukraine, barring from trade operations and participation in the privatization or lease of state enterprises, cancelling existing visas and banning their issuance.

Despite Ukraine's extensive delivery of equipment from Western countries, many experts assess the probability of this country's victory in the battle against Russia as insignificant.

SKH/PR