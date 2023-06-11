  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2023, 5:00 PM

Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian judges

Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian judges

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree endorsing a decision by the country’s National Security and Defense Council on imposing sanctions on judges of the Russian Constitutional Court and its chairman.

The document was published on the Ukrainian president’s website on Sunday and slaps sanctions on 178 individuals, including all the ten incumbent judges of Russia’s Constitutional Court and its Chairman Valery Zorkin, TASS reported. 

Kyiv’s new blacklist also includes judges from Russian regions, with most of them from the Republic of Crimea.

The restrictions envisage blocking assets and banning their withdrawal from Ukraine, barring from trade operations and participation in the privatization or lease of state enterprises, cancelling existing visas and banning their issuance.

Despite Ukraine's extensive delivery of equipment from Western countries, many experts assess the probability of this country's victory in the battle against Russia as insignificant.

SKH/PR

News Code 201828

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News