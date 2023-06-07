Putin blames Kyiv for Kakhovka dam explosion as 'barbaric'

Vladimir Putin noted that Kyiv, at the behest of the West, continues to aggravate the situation and use terrorist means. The attack on the Kakhovka HPP is the latest example of this, TASS reported.

Vladimir Putin stated that the Kyiv authorities, at the suggestion of their Western curators, are still banking on the escalation of hostilities, committing war crimes, openly using terrorist methods, and organizing sabotage on Russian territory. A vivid example of this is the barbaric act to destroy the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region, which led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster," The Kremlin press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

The press service noted that the leaders of Russia and Turkey exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine.

On Tuesday night, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.

In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point, but is now receding. There are currently 35 population centers in the flood zone; residents of nearby towns and villages are being evacuated.

The collapse of the hydro plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.

On the other side of the war, Ukraine has blamed Russian forces for the dam explosion, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that Ukraine will not let the explosion of the Kakhovka dam stop it from reclaiming 'occupied' territories.

