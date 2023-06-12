Germany imports oil from Iran despite US sanctions

The latest statistics released by Eurostat showed that for the first time in the last 5 years, Germany imported a large shipment containing 69,737 tons of crude oil or petroleum products from Iran earlier this year in March.

The import of this volume of Iranian oil by a European country comes despite the fact that the US government has not made any changes to the illegal sanctions against Iran.

There are also EU sanctions against Iran in place.

Bulgaria, as another member of the European Union, has imported 147 tons of crude oil or oil products from Iran in the first quarter of this year, the data showed.

