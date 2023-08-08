UK sets out new sanctions against Iran over baseless claims

The British government set out 25 new sanctions on individuals and businesses in Iran, Turkey, Belarus, Slovakia, Switzerland, the UAE as well as Russia.

"Today’s landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia’s arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up Putin’s now struggling defense industry," foreign minister James Cleverly claimed in a statement on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Iran has strongly denied any deliveries of drones to Russia to use in the Ukraine war. Tehran has called for an end to the conflict through political means.

These sanctions, along with the propaganda-media war, are part of the West's hybrid war against Iran.

In addition, experts believe that such actions on the part of Western countries are aimed at exercising pressure on Iran to give in to their excessive demands in the talks to remove sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA.

