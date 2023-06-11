  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2023, 7:45 PM

Kiev fails in attempt to attack Russian naval ship

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt with surface drones to attack the Black Sea Fleet’s ship Priazovye on a mission to protect the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Today, at about 1:30 p.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian armed formations made an unsuccessful attempt with six fast-speed unmanned sea boats to attack the Black Sea Fleet’s ship Priazovye accomplishing the objective of monitoring the situation and providing security along the routes of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern portion of the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement, according to TASS. 

"In repulsing the attack, all the boats were destroyed from the Russian naval ship’s standard weapons 300 km southeast of Sevastopol," it added. 

At the time of the attack, a US RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft was in the central area of the Black Sea, the defense ministry said.

Russia and Turkey formally launched TurkStream with capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters per year in January 2020. The pipeline, which allows Moscow to bypass Ukraine as a transit route to Europe, carries Russian natural gas to southern Europe through the Black Sea and Turkey.

The Blue Stream pipeline delivers Russian gas to Turkey.

