Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine: Trudeau

Justin Trudeau made the announcement standing beside Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the war in Ukraine amid signs of a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway, CTV News reported.

Trudeau said Canada will be part of multinational efforts to train Ukrainian fighter pilots and join a team of countries helping to maintain tanks, while providing hundreds more missiles and additional rounds of ammunition.

The prime minister also announced existing aid for Ukraine will be used to support those coping with a worsening humanitarian situation in southern Ukraine after the collapse of a hydroelectric dam this week.

Trudeau also announced more sanctions on 24 individuals and 17 entities for the alleged support of Russia.

At a news conference with Zelensky in the capital, Trudeau said Ukraine's fight is consequential for all democracies and upholding international rules.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.

The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

