When making the announcement at the Ukraine-organized Crimea Platform summit on Wednesday, he did not name the people or the entities to be sanctioned. More details are expected to follow, TASS reported.

Ukraine and Western countries have refused to recognize the results of the 2014 referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia, which was held in accordance with international norms, and have launched a campaign to discredit it internationally.

In addition to imposing sanctions against Russia, companies doing business with Crimea and individuals visiting it, they organized an annual Crimea Platform conference to "coordinate international efforts aimed at returning Crimea to Ukraine."

The first forum was held from August 23, 2021 in Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the Ukrainian-initiated meeting a coven where the West would continue to nurture the neo-Nazi and racist sentiments of the current Ukrainian government.

