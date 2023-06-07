Exhibition of Iran latest nuclear achievements to be held

A group of Iranian nuclear staff will convene a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

Referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's support for new nuclear technologies, Eslami added, "Fortunately, in the past decades, Iran's nuclear technology has witnessed increasing and speedy progress."

In this sincere meeting, Iranian nuclear staff will benefit from the wise guidelines of the Leader in order to achieve the goals of the AEOI's 20-year comprehensive strategic document as much as possible.

Iran's latest nuclear and industrial achievements will be showcased in an exhibition on the sidelines of this meeting, Eslami said.

