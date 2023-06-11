Nuclear achievements made under heavy threats, sanctions

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an interview with Iranian Radio Goftegoo on Sunday.

Referring to Iran's nuclear industry achievements exhibition which opened in Tehran on Sunday, Eslami said, "The goal of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) in holding this exhibition is to demonstrate the position and impacts of nuclear energy in people's lives and society."

He pertained the nuclear achievements to the efforts of committed young experts and scientists at the AEOI and stressed that these achievements have been made under "heavy threats" and "sanctions" imposed by enemies.

Saying that acquiring these "complicated" nuclear technologies in these difficult conditions has not been easy at all, Eslami continued that Iran's young scientists have achieved all the achievements without help from outside the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran's nuclear chief referred to the [ionizing] radiation as one of the most important operational parts in the field of nuclear energy and said, "Radioactive drugs are widely used in the medical field. Every year, about one million patients benefit from radioactive drugs that produce atomic energy in the field of diagnosis and treatment, especially when it comes to cancer."

He also stated that using radiation to combat agricultural pests is another achievement made by the AEOI experts for civilian use.

"The economic conditions created by the use of radiation in agricultural products will increase the export of these products and we will no longer see pests in the agricultural sector," he further pointed out.

Eslami concluded that so far Iran's radioactive drugs have been exported to 9 countries.

SKH/5807234