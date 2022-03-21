  1. Technology
Mar 21, 2022, 2:30 PM

Eslami:

AEOI not to stop peaceful nuclear activities in Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami says that the organization will not stop the continuing peaceful nuclear activities in the country by no means.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has gone through a difficult and exhausting path during the last four decades, said Eslami in his message that was issued on the occasion of Nowruz.

According to the AEOI chief, Iranian scientists in the nuclear industry succeeded in achieving the latest achievements despite the arrogant powers' efforts. 

The guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the development of the application of nuclear technology in Iran completely changed the position of the country in the level of science and technology, industry, environment and health, he said.

The AEOI will not stop the continuing peaceful nuclear activities in the country by no means, Eslami added.

