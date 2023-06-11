  1. Technology
Jun 11, 2023

Leader:

Enemies claim of Iran developing nuclear weapons 'lie'

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the enemies use the claim that Iran is developing nuclear weapons as an excuse to target Iran, but the claim is no more than a lie and they are well aware of it.

“The enemies have created a nuclear challenge for us for twenty years because they know that the movement in the nuclear industry is the key to the country’s scientific progress,” Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with a group of nuclear experts and officials in Tehran on Sunday. “The excuse of nuclear weapons is a lie and they (the enemies) know it too.”

“Based on our Islamic basis, we do not want to go towards [nuclear] weapons. Otherwise, they (the enemies) would not have been able to stop it, as until now they could not stop our nuclear developments,” he noted. 

The Leader also paid a visit to Iran's nuclear industry achievements exhibition showcased at Imam Khomeini's Husseinieh.

