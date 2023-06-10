High enrichment level aims to get sanctions lifted

Speaking a ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that "Since the start of the 13th government [under President Raeisi], we decided to move towards industrialization and, in parallel with this goal, we had to do something so that the effects of nuclear technology can be seen in the improvement of people's living standards and in the national economy. For that, we prepared the Vision 1420 plan for the next 20 years and approved it to be our roadmap. Accordingly, the completion of units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the construction of new nuclear power plants with a capacity of 10,000 megawatts were planned. In addition, the construction of an all-Iranian 360 MW nuclear power plant is on the agenda as a basic strategy in upgrading the country's industrial capability to a nuclear level."

Elsewhere, the AEOI head pointed out that "High-level enrichments have been carried out in order to get the sanctions lifted. The goal of the legislator was to take strategic action to get the sanctions lifted."

Eslami was referring to a piece of legislation dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions that was adopted by Iranian lawmakers in December 2020 to counter sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its Western allies, and promote the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

"We used 60% enriched uranium in the production of fuel plates and especially raw materials for the production of radiopharmaceuticals such as molybdenum."

MNA/ISN1402032012722