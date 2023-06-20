Iranian short film 'Mattress' to be screened in Russia

Friends of 8-year-old Mohsen ridicule him as they see a yellow spot on his mattress that is hung to be dried, the synopsis of the film reads.

Mohammad Soroush Alishahi, Salar Ghadimi, Mohammad Amin Mohammadi, Fatima Neyshabouri, and Yadollah Shademani are the cast of the short film.

The short film "Mattress" has already made its way to the 36th edition of the Cinekid Festival in the Netherlands. It was also screened at the St. Louis International Film Festival in the US.

Zero Plus International Film Festival promotes and popularizes high-quality films, which foster a positive, creative, and formative worldview in children and young people, and strengthen common human values like family, childhood, friendship, kindness, nature, love for a profession, etc. The event integrates cinema and education by creating a collection of value-oriented films for carrying out educational screenings in schools and social institutions in Russia.

The 2023 edition of the festival will kick off on 1 October 2023 and would end on 8 October 2023.

MP/5815289