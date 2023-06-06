'Motherless' awarded at Rainbow International Film Festival

Marjan who aspires to be a mother meets Mahrouz, a woman who is trying to raise money for her son's kidney transplant, the synopsis of Fatemi's movie reads.

Motherless earlier won the Best Film Award jointly with the Silver Bear Award-winning Indonesian film, Kamila Andini’s Before, Now & Then.

Amir Aghaei, Mitra Hajjar, Pejman Jamshidi, Pardis Pour-Abedini, Ali Owji, Bita Aziz, Sara Mohammadi, and Fatemeh Mirzaei are the cast of Fatemi's film.

The 24th Rainbow International Film Festival was held on May 28- June 4, 2023 in East London.

MP/5803121