"Let's make peace" to go on screen at Chester Intl. FilmFest.

"Let's Make Peace" has already been screened at the 16th Big Cartoon Animation Festival of Russia, the 14th Ahmedabad International Children Film Festival in India, the 2nd T-Short Animated Film Online Festival in Germany, the 5th edition of the Tbilisi International Animation Festival of Georgia, the 12th Hsin-Yi Children's Animation Awards in Taiwan and Greece's Ionian Contemporary Animation Festival (ICONA).

Also, the short animation has already won the best animation award from The Bridge of Peace film festival in France and was selected as the best animation by the Animur International Animated Film Festival in Russia.

The children's animation series "Let's Make Peace" which is a wordless work with an international language, uses the stop motion technique in its production.

The 9th Chester International Film Festival will be held from March 3 to 10, 2023, in Chester, England and it gives an opportunity to animators from all over the world to expose their works to be seen and judged.

