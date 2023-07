Sabz-Qaba's 16-minute-long film has previously taken part in other international film festivals as well.

"For Him" also won various prizes at different national film festivals in Iran.

The Student World Impact Film Festival (SWIFF) is the premier platform for showcasing the artistic talent of student filmmakers from around the world.

The 2023 edition of the event was held from the 18th to the 25th of June in New York, United States.

