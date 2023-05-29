  1. Economy
May 29, 2023, 9:40 AM

Iran, Iraq discuss boosting transportation cooperation

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iran's deputy transport minister Shahriyar Afandizadeh in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart conferred on expanding transport cooperation.

During the meeting held in Baghdad, the two Iranian and Iraqi deputy transport ministers discussed the ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in the transportation sector, as well as facilitate the transportation of pilgrims.

Taleb Abdullah Bayesh, Undersecretary of Iraq Ministry of Transportation for Technical Affairs, told Iraqi media that they've also discussed increasing cooperation in the field of land and air transportation and the importance of increasing the number of flights.

The Iraqi Minister of Transportation has already committed to making all the necessary efforts to improve the services provided to Iranian pilgrims, he added.

The Iraqi Ministry plays an active role in facilitating the movement of pilgrims who enter through border crossings, according to him. 

