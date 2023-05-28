Iraq's National Security Advisor due in Tehran

During this trip, al-Araji will meet with Iranian authorities and discuss the border security issues between Iran and Iraq as well as the implementation of the security agreement signed between the two countries.

It is also reported that the Iraqi official will have a meeting with General Ali-Akbar Ahmadian the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC).

Yesterday, before his trip to Tehran, Al-Aarji went to Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan region of Iraq on the orders of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to review the measures related to the implementation of the security MoU between Iran and Iraq regarding border security.

In a statement issued by the office of the National Security Adviser of Iraq, it is stated that in order to complete the first meeting in Erbil, a joint meeting was held during which the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq presented a report on the measures taken by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq regarding the security MoU between Iran and Iraq.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq once again emphasized commitments to the agreement signed with the Iranian side.

