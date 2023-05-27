Reduction of Iran gas export to Iraq due to technical problem

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Friday, discussing the bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

During the phone conversation, Hussein touched upon the issue of the reduction of gas exports from Iran to Iraqi power plants, an issue that has led to a decrease in electricity production and has had a negative impact on daily life.

Iran's foreign minister emphasized that the gas problem is technical and there is no government decision to reduce gas exports to Iraq's power plants, according to the Iraqi foreign ministry.

