May 31, 2023, 5:59 PM

Iran, Iraq interior ministers discuss fighting terrorism

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari discussed several issues in relations between the two countries, including security issues and fighting against terrorism.

In a press conference held by Vahidi and Al-Shammari on Wednesday, the two ministers touched upon the topis they had discussed in the meeting they had held earlier today.

Different issues of common interest including security issues, as well as fighting against terrorism, narcotics, organized crimes, and arms trafficking were discussed between them, according to the Iranian interior minister.

Vahidi also added that he has discussed facilitating the Arbaeen Pilgrimage with his Iraqi counterpart.

Al-Shammari, for his part, stressed that it is necessary to strengthen and monitor the border between the two countries and to increase the exchange of information in this regard.

He also emphasized the need to fight against drugs and traffickers who infiltrate the borders of the two countries.

