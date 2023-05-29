Tehran urges Baghdad to end presence of anti-Iran elements

General Ali-Akbar Ahmadian made the remarks in the meeting with Qasim al-Aarji, Iraq's national security adviser who travelled to Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral issues and the most important regional and international developments.

Referring to the long common religious and civilizational roots between Iran and Iraq, General Ahmadian considered it a guarantee of deep and extensive relations between the two countries.

The recent security agreement signed between Tehran and Baghdad is a very appropriate and strategic measure, Ahamdian said emphasising the strict implementation of its provisions.

"We expect the Iraqi government to guarantee the security of the country's common borders with Iran as soon as possible," he said, calling for an end to the presence of anti-Iran elements in this country within the framework of the said agreement.

"The will of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to comprehensively expand and deepen relations with neighbouring countries, especially the friendly and brotherly country of Iraq," he further said, stressing the implementation of other bilateral agreements, especially the economic ones.

Qasim al-Aarji, for his part, said that the government and the national security institution of Iraq are determined and ready to cooperate and interact with the Islamic Republic of Iran by maintaining close and continuous communication in all areas.

"We consider Iraq's security as Iran's security and Iran's security as Iraq's security," he also noted, pointing out the privileged relations between the two countries.

Continuous consultation between high-ranking officials to speed up the implementation of bilateral agreements, especially in the economic and security aspects will lead to stability and progress of the two countries, top Iraqi security official said.

