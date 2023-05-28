Oman has privileged position in Iran's foreign policy: FM

The Iranian foreign minister said in the presser that "No doubt that the Sultanate of Oman has a privileged status for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"The today's talks between the heads of the governments of two countries were focused on political, economic, trade, cultural and security relations, the Iranian minister said adding that, "in the framework of these talks, emphasis was placed on strengthening the shipping lines between the two countries and operationalization of the capacity of the ports of the two countries."

Amir-Abdollahian stated that following the meeting between the heads of the two countries in Tehran today, four more documents were signed between the relevant ministers. The documents focused on cooperation in the field of energy, investment, free zones and industrial cooperation, he added.

He continued, "According to the agreement of the heads of the two countries, we agree with my colleague Mr. Badr Albusaidi that a document entitled the comprehensive strategic cooperation plan of the two countries should be signed in the near future."

"Oman's role in regional and international issues has always been constructive," the Iranian minister added.

"After the signing of 13 documents in Muscat, we witness a doubling of the volume of trade between the two countries," Amir-Abdollahian continued.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, for his part said, "Sultan of Oman's visit to Iran will open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries."

The Omani minister further said, the Sultan of Oman on the visit approves of the approach of the President of Iran to strengthen cooperation with Iran's neighbors.

The Omani minister pointed out that "The heads of the two countries talked to each other, and we, as the foreign ministers of the two countries, will continue our consultations as usual and even better than before, and our goal of these continuous consultations is to find peaceful solutions to resolve all the challenges facing us."

"From now on, we will pursue the work with each other and through joint efforts," Albusaidi added.

Albusaidi pointed to the existing documents between the two countries and added, "We will follow up on the implementation of these documents, including the comprehensive strategic document that includes many issues that are of interest to the two countries, and we intend to finalize this document."

