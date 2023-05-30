Imposing Resistance’s conditions on Israel great victory

Peyman Jebelli made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah in Beirut.

He said the fact that Palestinian resistance groups succeeded in imposing their conditions for a ceasefire on the Zionist regime was “a great, lasting and exemplary” victory.

The IRIB chief was referring to a recent ceasefire agreement reached between the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian groups and Israel following five days of the regime’s ruthless onslaught on the coastal territory. The conflict was marked with powerful missile barrages by the Islamic Jihad against Israeli settlements and other cities across the occupied territories, which reached as far as Tel Aviv.

As a result of the powerful response given by the Palestinian resistance, the Israeli regime finally had to give in to their conditions before a ceasefire was reached, including a promise to stop the assassination of the resistance leaders.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jebelli told Nakhalah, “Your remarkable victories increase by the day, while on the opposite, the [Israeli] regime’s weakness becomes more evident with each passing day.”

Elaborating on the Iranian nation’s longstanding resistance in the face of a wide array of the enemies' plots, the IRIB chief said, “Every drop of martyrs’ blood guarantees that the Islamic Revolution will certainly achieve its goals.”

The IRIB chief noted that is it necessary to launch a new movement, which could be nicknamed “the movement for creating narratives,” in order to delineate various aspects of the Palestinians’ resistance against Zionists.

Jebelli noted that this issue must be put high on the agenda of the cultural forums of the Resistance Axis.

Nakhalah, for his part, said during every battle with the Zionist regime, the Palestinian resistance has enjoyed the unbridled support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Just compare [our situation] 20 or 30 years ago with the present day. How we fared at that time and how's our position now? All this [has been made possible] through the Islamic Republic’s support for the Palestinian resistance,” Nakhalah added.

The leader of the Islamic Jihad said, “The equations on the battlefield have now totally changed in favor of the resistance” and the delusion of Israel’s invincibility has been shattered.

“We will continue on this path until complete victory over the Zionist regime,” Nakhalah emphasized.

Accompanied by Ahmad Norouzi, head of the IRIB World Service, Jebelli arrived in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Friday.

He has so far met with various Lebanese officials, including Secretary General of Hezbollah resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and the country's Culture Minister Mohammad Wissam al-Murtada.

MNA/PressTV