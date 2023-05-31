No Zionists' regional movement hidden from Iran's eyes

None of the regional movements of the Zionist regime remains hidden from the eyes of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Posting a verse of the Surah al-Hashr, the senior Iranian diplomat added that the spider den (Israeli regime) is not reliable and the Zionists' struggle to expand their regional presence will not help to repair the shaky internal foundation of the fake regime.

"The Zionist regime is hated by the nations of the world and will have no future," he concluded.

Recently, the foreign ministry spokesman said that the fake Israeli regime is shakier than ever and the liberation of Palestine is closer than ever.

