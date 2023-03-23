  1. Politics
Mar 23, 2023, 3:40 PM

Iran's Kharrazi meets with Hassan Nasrallah

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi held a meeting with the Hezbollah Secretary-General on Thursday.

In the meeting, Hassan Nasrallah and Kamal Kharrazi discussed the latest political developments in the region.

Former Iranian deputy foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Mojtaba Amani, Iran's ambassador in Beirut, were also present in the meeting.

Kharazi had previously met with other Lebanese officials, including the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri.

He had traveled to Syria before the visit to Lebanon where he held a meeting with the country's top officials, including Bashar Assad, the country's president.

