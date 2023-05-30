Zionist killed in Resistance forces' operation in WB

Earlier on Tuesday, Zionist media reported that a settler was attacked.

The settler was transferred to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder but died due to severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported that the shot was fired from a car that had high speed.

The perpetrator of the shooting managed to quickly leave the scene, according to the reports.

Issuing a statement, the Palestinian Resistance group al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades claimed responsibility for the operation.

The conflict between the Palestinians and the occupiers has escalated recently since the start of the holy month of Ramadan following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy al-Quds city.

