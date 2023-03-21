Kharrazi, Assad confer on regional developments, ties

International developments, the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement, and recent developments in Syria's foreign affairs were discussed during the meeting.

Kharrazi and Assad also conferred on Tehran-Damascus bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Kharrazi also extended condolences over the death of Syrian people during the recent deadly earthquake.

The Syrian president, for his part, hailed Iran's support for Syria regarding the fight against terrorism and foreign threats, as well as Tehran's aid to Damascus during earthquake disaster.

Kharrazi also met and held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and Syrian Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) Mohammed Abdul Sattar during his visit to Damascus.

