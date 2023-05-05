Iran, Syria vow to expand ties, fight against common enemies

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic issued a joint statement at the end of the two-day official visit of Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi to the Arab country, which was carried out at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In the joint statement, the two sides stressed expanding bilateral relations.

The two presidents held in-depth talks that focused on ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations based on fraternal and strategic relations between the two countries, as well as the latest developments in the region and global conditions, the statement read.

The two also sides emphasized the need to respect the national sovereignty, independence and preservation of the territorial integrity of the two countries, according to the goals and principles laid in the United Nations Charter.

The two sides also stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations through the continuation of political, economic, and consular cooperation and other areas of cooperation, as well as the continuation of the exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two countries.

They also expressed their readiness and willingness to take any action to develop commercial-economic relations between the two countries through existing mechanisms such as the Joint High Commission. They also emphasized the existing bilateral cooperation in the field of reconstruction of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Expressing their satisfaction with the joint cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism, the two sides emphasized the continuation of joint cooperation for the ultimate destruction of all terrorist groups.

Both sides strongly condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime on the Syrian Arab Republic and considered it a destabilizing factor in the region. They also stressed Syria reserves the right to respond to those aggressions in a due way.

The two sides condemned the continued occupation of the Syrian Golan by the occupying Israeli regime, as well as the actions of that occupying regime, including the decision to annex the Golan, which is in contradiction with the principles of international law, and the legal status of the Syrian Golan is considered as occupied lands. They also strongly condemned the US government's decision to recognize the annexation of the Golan, which comes in gross violation of the principles of the United Nations.

Both sides condemned any illegal presence of military forces in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, which is considered occupation, and emphasize the necessity of ending it, which comes in violation of the national sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and its territorial integrity. They stated the need for the Syrian Arab Republic to exercise its sovereignty throughout its land. They strongly condemned the actions of the United States in looting the natural resources of the Syrian Arab Republic and demanded a decisive response from the international community to stop such actions.

The two sides also strongly condemned the coercive, unilateral and illegitimate actions, namely the illegal sanctions taken by the United States of America and the European Union against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic.

Also, the Iranian side once again announced it will stand by the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic and its solidarity with them in the face of the recent devastating earthquake in this country.

The two sides have welcomed the positive political developments in the region, especially the constructive relationship between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Arab countries and the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia that was made under the supervision of China, describing the agreement as an important step towards positive developments that in the interest of the stability of the Middle East. They also emphasized the need for solidarity and convergence among regional governments to face challenges and ensure security, prosperity and peace in the region through internal regional cooperation.

Both sides paid tribute to the blood of the martyrs - all the martyrs from Iran, Syria and their friends - who sacrificed their lives for the victory of the Syrian Arab Republic in the war against terrorism.

The Iranian side appreciated the efforts made to prepare suitable conditions and facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their cities and villages in the Syrian Arab Republic, with both sides calling for the international community's help in that regard.

The two sides stressed that the occupying Zionist Israeli regime is the main perpetrator behind all crises and a threat to peace and security in the region. They condemned the hostile actions of the regime against the Islamic holy sites in holy Quds and its attempts to change the legal and historical status of Quds and condemned the continuation of illegal settlement operations as well as the actions of the occupying regime in Palestine, describing all those actions as blatant violations of international law and human rights. They voiced their support for the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation and establish an independent, unified and sovereign state with holy Quds as its capital.

At the end of the joint statement, President Raeisi expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality of his brother President Bashar Assad and the Syrian authorities and people, and presented an official invitation to him for an official trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

