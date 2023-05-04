Iran-Syria coop. program beginning of new chapter in ties

Ebrahim Raeisi, who is on a two-day visit to Syria, made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous on Thursday.

Referring to Iran's great potential in economic fields, Raeisi stressed, "Iran-Syria cooperation should continue and expand in the calm days after the crisis in commercial and economic fields so that both nations can enjoy its benefits."

He said that the long-term and strategic cooperation program signed between Iran and Syria is the beginning of a new chapter in the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

Hossein Arnous, for his part, appreciated the support and assistance of the Iranian government and people during the Syrian crisis and stated, "Syria will never forget the kindness of its Iranian brothers during the war, and Iran is our priority in cooperation for reconstruction."

Welcoming the expansion of Tehran-Damascus relations in various fields, especially in the economic and commercial fields, the Syrian Prime Minister said that he will seriously pursue the full implementation of the comprehensive program and 14 cooperation documents between the two countries.

SKH/President.ir