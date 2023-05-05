Iraqi sources report of new rounds of Iran-Egypt talks

Two Iraqi sources told the New Arab or Al Araby Al-Jadeed news website that representatives from Iran and Egypt met in Baghdad last month.

These Iraqi sources, one from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the other in the National Security Adviser's office, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the level of the delegations was low, but the Iraqi government is trying to repeat the experience of mediation between Tehran and Riyadh regarding Tehran and Cairo as well. According to them, the Iranian and Egyptian sides insisted that the news of this meeting not to be revealed to the public.

A representative from Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, Foreign Minister Fuad Hossein, and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji were also present in the meeting.

Quoting several Egyptian sources, the UK-based website said that during the last week of March, Iranian and Egyptian security officials discussed the possibility of gradually developing relations in the future.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi diplomatic source said that Iran and Egypt have responded positively to Iraq's mediation, but it is too early to say there has been progress in mediation as Baghdad is trying to hold another meeting between the two countries.

MNA/FNA14020215000177