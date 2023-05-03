One dead, 3 taken to hospital after shooting in Atlanta

One person is dead and three others have been taken to the hospital, the Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday, as authorities continue to search for a gunman who they said shot multiple people near Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown in Atlanta, CNN reported.

Authorities are searching for a gunman after multiple people were shot in Midtown Atlanta near Northside Hospital Medical, according to Atlanta Police on the scene.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” for the suspect, telling CNN the suspect is known to them and remains at large.

The Atlanta Police Department released images showing the suspected shooter wearing a hoodie, saying he was believed to be the active shooter based on the preliminary investigation.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the police said.

The Atlanta Police Department tweeted earlier Wednesday it was investigating an active shooter incident inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, saying multiple people had been injured.

Multiple fire trucks, an armored police vehicle and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were seen at the scene.

MNA/PR