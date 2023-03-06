2 dead, 6 others injured in shooting in US Georgia state

On Saturday, "well over" 100 teens were at the party at a home in Douglasville, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on Facebook Sunday, the local media in the states said on Monday.

"A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gunshots," the sheriff's office said. "Information is very limited at this time."

A representative for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return "people" news website's request for additional details.

Six adults were present at the home during the party, which Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV reported was a Sweet 16 celebration.

They ended the event after the teens began to smoke marijuana, the outlet reported. The shooting happened at the top of the nearby cul-de-sac shortly afterward.

As of Sunday, the sheriff's office wrote that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

MNA/PR