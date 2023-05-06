3 dead after shooting in Annapolis parking lot

A gunman opened fire on a man and woman on the 2000 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis a little after 2 p.m., Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis told reporters.

The shooter then turned the gun on himself and he and the woman were pronounced dead on the scene, NBC News quoted as Davis saying.

The male victim drove himself a short distance before someone called 911 and he was taken to a hospital where he died, Davis added.

"What this was not ... it was not an active shooting," Davis said. "It was a targeted incident. There is no threat to the public as our suspect is deceased."

The three dead were not immediately identified and police couldn't quickly say how the shooter and victims might have known each other.

"Today we senselessly lost three individuals to gun violence in our county. We're better than this," said Police Chief Amal Awad.

MNA/PR