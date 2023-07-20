2 killed in New Zealand shooting as World Cup set to begin

The gunman was later killed, the police said at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They also said that a police officer was among those injured and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but that his condition had stabilized, New York Times reported.

The authorities have not formally identified the gunman, but the police said he was believed to have been 24 years old and had worked at the construction site where the shooting occurred.

The police commissioner, Andrew Coster, said that the gunman’s motive was believed to have been “connected to his work at the site.” He was under a home detention order but had permission to be at the construction site. He was known to police because he had a domestic violence history, Mr. Coster said, adding that there had also been “some indications of mental health history.”

He did not possess a firearms license for the shotgun he used, the authorities said.

The New Zealand Herald also reported that he appeared before a local court in March on charges including assaulting a woman and injuring with intent to injure, and had been ordered to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

RHM/PR