2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy are dead after a social media dispute escalated to gunfire at an apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. in a media briefing Saturday evening, ABC News reported.

A 15-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy injured by gunfire were also transported to local hospitals, said the deputy chief. Their conditions were not specified, but one of the three victims was grazed by a bullet, according to Hampton Jr.

According to police, a dispute began on social media. At around 5 p.m. Saturday, a group of individuals who were armed arrived at the apartment where an argument began inside, said Hampton Jr. Another group of individuals, who were also armed, began shooting. The number of shooters is not currently known at this time, but authorities believe there were multiple.

Police found the three injured inside of the apartment, and the two deceased outside, said Hampton Jr. At least two of the victims were Atlanta Public School students.

