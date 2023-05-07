Nine dead in shooting at mall outside Dallas in US

According to NBC news, seven people died on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets and two more were pronounced dead at a hospital, Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd said.

Three people remained in critical condition on Saturday night and four were stabilized, Boyd said.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said earlier Saturday that the suspected shooter was "neutralized" by a city police officer who was responding to an unrelated call at the mall, he said.

Videos taken by witnesses from the parking lot showed people taking cover and others running into traffic as the sound of nearly a dozen distinct shots could be heard.

AMK/PR